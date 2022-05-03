A 22-year old man suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken by emergency helicopter to the hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon, April 27 on Oak Street in Versailles.

Versailles Police Chief Chad Hartman, reported officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a call at 311 South Oak St. in Versailles in reference to an altercation with a knife involved.

Officers were advised the suspect had left the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Upon arrival officers tended to the victim, Dustin Toler, 22, of Versailles. The victim stated he was stabbed by the suspect, later identified as Robert Dennick, 62, of Gravois Mills.



Robert Dennick

Toler had injuries to the left side of his torso that were described by EMS as severe.

Toler was transported by air ambulance to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for emergency treatment.

The suspect was later apprehended by Morgan County Sheriffs Office Deputies at his residence in Gravois Mills.

A probable cause statement was sent to the Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney for Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

The investigation is ongoing.