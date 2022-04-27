The Stover track and field teams competed at the Cole Camp Invitational Friday, April 22 in Cole Camp.

Boys

100meter Dash Elijah Judd fifth place, Dominick Winters 11th place.

200meter Dash Judd seventh place, Caleb Brodersen 10th place.

400meter Dash Winters fifth place, C. Brodersen eighth place.

800meter Run Winters seventh place.

1600meter Run Logan Scott sixth place.

110meter Hurdles Judd third place.

300meter Hurdles Judd fourth place.

Long Jump C. Brodersen sixth place, Cody Mosher ninth place.

Triple Jump Timothy Boles fourth place, C. Brodersen sixth place.

Discus Mosher eighth place.

Javelin Mosher 11th place.

Girls

100meter Dash Tierra Stark first place with a time of 13.56, Amyjah Belt second place.

200meter Dash Sandalyn Morris second place.

400meter Dash Morris third place.

800meter Run Katie Eckhoff eighth place.

High Jump Kalysa Cochran second place, Stark third place.

Long Jump Katelynn Jackson fifth place, Stark sixth place.

Triple Jump Jackson third place, Cochran fourth place.