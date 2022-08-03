Commencement ceremonies took place May 20 at Missouri State University in Springfield.
The following area students earned their degrees:
Lacey Buck of Stover graduated with a Master of Health Administration.
Paige Carter of Sunrise Beach graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude.
Brandon Ditsch of Sunrise Beach graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Electronic Arts.
Tanner Doogs of Cole Camp graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Criminology.
Michael Watts of Sunrise Beach graduated with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.
