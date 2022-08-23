Mancil Lee “Mac” Morrison



Mancil Lee “Mac” Morrison, 93, of Versailles, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 in Hospice at Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City.

He was born July 20, 1929 in Linn Creek, a son of Melvin Lee and Cora Mae (Ferguson) Morrison.

He married Dorothy Marie Hibdon March 10, 1951 in Versailles. He married Rosemary Carpenter March 23, 1978. She survives of the home.

He was known as “The Hillbilly,” a name he enjoyed being called.

He was a member of the Versailles Assembly of God Church.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1951 with his brother James “J W,” serving three years during the Korean war.

He worked at General Motors in Kansas City, retiring after 35 years.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR, spending many hours playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles at the Versailles Nutrition Site, and traveling with Rosemary and his church friends.

In addition to his wife of 44 years, he is survived by daughters Doris McIntire and husband Kip of Evanston, Wy. and Wanda Cooley and husband Richard of Versailles; stepchildren Vincel Burkhart of Gravois Mills, James Burkhart of Versailles, and Daniel Burkhart and wife Claudia of Stover; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mary Silvey, Cleo Newman, R. Pauline Clift; brothers James W. and Armand Morrison; and stepdaughter Andrea Lego.

Funeral services are scheduled 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Versailles Assembly of God Church.

Interment with full military honors will follow in the Versailles Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Versailles Nutrition Site.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles.