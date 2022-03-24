From the files of The Morgan County Press

March 18, 1932

Milburn and Leonard Eckhoff, sons of Fred Eckhoff, left Tuesday of this week for Benson, Ill., where they will be engaged in farm work. They will be near their brother, Joseph, who is married and residing near Benson. Farm hand wages in Illinois for 1932 is expected to be from $15 to $25 per month. This is considerably lower than in the past several years but is not bad considering labor conditions and farm prices.

March 20, 1942

The Boy Scouts held their regular weekly meeting in the Lions Den Monday evening. After the regular opening exercises, Jimmy Scrivner gave a very interesting discussion on embalming, which is his major interest.

March 20, 1952

August S. Kanenbley who recently purchased the old Bremer store building at Florence, has put in a stock of general merchandise and is now open for business.

March 22, 1962

If the bond issue for $75,000 to build library buildings in Morgan County is carried on April 3, at the school elections, one of the buildings will be located in Stover on a lot adjoining the public school grounds on the south.

March 22, 1972

Stover Hatchery is being expanded to increase the weekly chick hatches from 52,000 to 66,000 weekly. Workmen started last week to demolish the two older buildings south of the main building, and these will be replaced with construction similar to the newest area.

March 17, 1982

Members of the Galloway-Martens American Legion Post NO. 343 were honored with a dinner by the auxiliary at the Legion Hall March 12.

March 18, 1992

A fire in a storage trailer owned by Jim Steinmetze Construction Company resulted in approximately $8,000 damages. The trailer caught fire from electrical wiring.

March 20, 2002

Stover Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors approved allowing Fire Chief Jim Williams to apply for a $143,000 grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency at their meeting Monday, March 11, If approved, the money is to be used for building a new tower south of Stover, a new repeater and new firemen’s radio equipment.

March 21, 2012

Katelyn Goetze has been selected as a Missouri’s Youth Adult Alliance, MYAA, Ambassador for the State of Missouri. The mission of MYAA is to empower youth to make healthy decisions about drugs and alcohol. Goetze visited with State Legislators in January and will be making another trip to the Capitol in March for the annual Speak Hard youth conference.