University of Wyoming Students Protest House Bill 172 Outside Governor’s Office

The protest outside Governor Mark Gordon’s office by University of Wyoming students highlights the growing concerns over House Bill 172, which seeks to repeal Wyoming’s gun-free zones in educational and state-owned facilities.

The “die-in” protest, where students wore blood-splattered shirts and held signs like “Books > Bullets,” aimed to demonstrate their opposition to the bill and raise awareness about the potential safety risks on campus.

Despite vocal opposition from students, including testimony at legislative committee meetings, the bill passed swiftly through the state legislature, and Governor Gordon now holds the power to veto or approve it.

Students, feeling disregarded in the legislative process, took their message directly to the governor’s office in a last-ditch effort to be heard.

In addition to the gun-free zones debate, a separate bill proposed by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams calls for electing University of Wyoming trustees, which is seen as an attempt to introduce more accountability to the university’s leadership.

However, this bill faces legal challenges based on the Wyoming Constitution’s provisions on the selection of trustees.

As the fate of these bills rests with the governor and lawmakers, students are left grappling with the potential implications of these legislative actions on their safety and the university’s future.