Utah Protesters Rally on Third Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

It sounds like emotions were running high at the Utah State Capitol as protesters marked the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With over 100 people rallying, it’s clear that support for Ukraine remains strong in Utah, especially among those with personal connections to the conflict.

The story of Anastasiia Andriienko’s father, who has been fighting for over two years and is now in the ICU, highlights the human cost of the war.

Her family’s hope that he can one day meet his grandchild adds a deeply personal element to the broader political situation.

The mention of U.S. and Russian officials meeting in Saudi Arabia ahead of a potential Trump-Putin discussion is also notable.

It suggests that diplomatic efforts are still ongoing, though what will come of them remains uncertain.