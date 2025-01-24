Vermont Affirms Strong Protections Against Gender Identity Discrimination Amid Federal Policy Shifts

Vermont’s Attorney General, Charity Clark, has affirmed the state’s commitment to enforcing protections against discrimination based on gender identity, despite potential shifts in federal policy.

In a joint statement with the Vermont Human Rights Commission, Clark emphasized that state laws prohibit discrimination in various sectors, including employment, housing, and public accommodations, explicitly safeguarding gender identity.

The stance highlights Vermont’s determination to uphold these protections regardless of federal actions, particularly after former President Trump’s executive order which sought to limit recognition of gender identity to only male and female sexes.

This statement reflects Vermont’s ongoing efforts to protect the rights of its residents and underscores the state’s commitment to inclusivity.