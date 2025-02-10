Virginia Attorney General Leads Coalition Urging Transparency on China Investment Risks

This action by Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares highlights the growing concern over the transparency and risk disclosures related to investments in China, particularly in light of its strained relationship with the U.S. and its record on human rights and financial practices.

The 17-state coalition is pressing major asset managers like BlackRock, State Street, and JPMorgan to provide more clarity about the unique risks of investing in China, which might not be fully communicated to investors.

The key allegations include failure to disclose China’s political risks, including potential actions against foreign investments, as well as the human rights abuses involving the Uyghurs and the manipulation of financial markets by the Chinese government.

The coalition suggests these omissions could be a breach of fiduciary duty and securities laws.

The request for detailed responses by March 10 is part of an investigation to ensure these asset managers are fulfilling their obligations to their clients and not compromising on due diligence for access to Chinese markets.

This letter could set a precedent for increased scrutiny of U.S. firms’ operations in China, especially concerning the protection of American investors.

If these concerns are substantiated, it could lead to stricter regulations around foreign investments in adversarial states, influencing the strategies of global investment firms.