Virginia Winter Storm Update: Gov. Youngkin Reports Heavy Snowfall in Hampton Roads

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin provided an update on the winter storm affecting the state, emphasizing that the heaviest part of the storm is nearing its end.

The Hampton Roads area, particularly Newport News, has experienced heavy snowfall, with one to two inches per hour.

Youngkin praised the Virginia Department of Transportation workers for their efforts, noting that major interstates are in good condition, though secondary roads are still being treated.

He also highlighted that traffic volumes are lower than usual, allowing crews to work more efficiently.

The Virginia State Police have responded to over 400 crashes so far, a significant reduction compared to last week’s storm, which saw nearly 1,000 crashes. Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported. Youngkin urged drivers to slow down and exercise caution as snow continues overnight.