Vito Perillo, America’s Oldest Mayor, Passes Away at 99: A Legacy of Service

Vito Perillo’s passing is a reminder of his incredible life and dedication to his community.

As the oldest mayor in the U.S., his story of serving Tinton Falls well into his 90s and 100s is both inspiring and a testament to his commitment to public service.

His service in WWII, long career as a civil engineer, and perseverance in running for office at such an advanced age are remarkable.

His legacy, as a friend, mentor, and tireless advocate for Tinton Falls, will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of those who knew him.