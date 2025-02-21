Washington Schools Reaffirm Students’ Rights Amid Policy Debates

It seems like you’re referencing a statement made by Washington’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal, about the rights of children in public schools.

In his message, Reykdal emphasizes the commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their or their parents’ legal status, has access to basic education and can participate in school based on their gender identity.

This aligns with broader conversations about students’ rights and protections, particularly in the context of recent executive orders by the Trump administration.

His message appears to focus on reinforcing Washington’s stance on safeguarding these rights for students.