Washington State Bill Aims to Block National Guard Deployments for Immigration Enforcement

This article discusses the growing concern among Democratic-led states about the potential for Republican governors to send National Guard troops into their states for immigration enforcement, particularly in response to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Washington state Rep. Sharlett Mena has introduced a bill to prevent out-of-state National Guard deployments without the state’s permission, drawing attention to the states’ sovereignty and authority over their own affairs.

The bill is part of broader efforts to protect states from federal or out-of-state military involvement in immigration enforcement.

The legislation has support from Washington’s Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson and highlights the tension between state autonomy and federal or external actions on controversial issues like immigration. The National Guard’s dual role—being state-controlled but potentially federalized under presidential orders—adds complexity to this issue.

While the bill could be symbolic in nature, experts argue it emphasizes the importance of maintaining control over state matters, particularly when federalization or military intervention could become a reality under the Insurrection Act.