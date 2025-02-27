Wire Fraud Scheme: Ex-Tindley CEO Stole Funds for Personal Expenses

Brian Metcalf, the former CEO of the Tindley charter school network, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in a federal case involving nearly $1 million in fraudulent invoices.

Metcalf, who served as CEO from 2019 to 2022, worked with two accomplices, Kimberly Maddox and James Darnell Campbell, to submit fake invoices for services that were never provided. The funds, totaling $939,800, were used for personal expenses, including credit card bills, a family reunion at a casino, and home repairs.

Metcalf admitted to submitting fraudulent invoices to the Tindley network and another nonprofit organization. The indictment also revealed that some of the stolen money went toward paying his personal loans and a roof repair company.

Additionally, Metcalf defrauded another unnamed school district for $88,500. The total restitution owed to Tindley schools and the nonprofit is $1,010,700, though it’s unclear how much will be recovered.

In response to the fraud, Tindley has implemented new safeguards, including changes to procurement procedures and the establishment of an independent whistleblower hotline.

The network’s chief financial officer stated that the school has strengthened internal controls to prevent similar incidents in the future. Maddox and Campbell have pleaded not guilty, and their trial is scheduled for October 14.

Metcalf faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, though his plea deal suggests a potential sentence of 33 to 41 months.