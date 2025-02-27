Wisconsin Rep. Shae Sortwell Faces Backlash Over DEI Investigations

Rep. Shae Sortwell, vice chair of the newly formed GOAT Committee in the Wisconsin Assembly, is facing backlash for using the committee’s authority to investigate local governments’ diversity, equity, and inclusion DEI initiatives.

The committee, which has yet to meet formally, sent information requests to local governments in Democratic-leaning areas, asking for documentation on DEI-related grants, policies, training programs, employee salaries, and costs dating back to January 2019.

The committee, which aims to improve government efficiency and reduce spending, has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers for proceeding without bipartisan input or prior knowledge from all committee members.

The Democrats argue that the committee has no established task and that Sortwell’s actions could set a troubling precedent of unilateral authority. While Speaker Robin Vos defended Sortwell’s actions, claiming it was standard practice to gather information before a hearing, Democrats expressed concerns that these efforts could be a way to restrict DEI initiatives by local governments.

The GOAT Committee’s requests are also being scrutinized for potentially overstepping its legal authority, as no bills have been referred to it and the committee has not yet held any meetings.

Critics worry that the investigation could lead to political consequences, especially with past legislative efforts targeting DEI initiatives in both local governments and the University of Wisconsin system.