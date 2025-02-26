Wyoming Federal Layoffs Threaten Saratoga National Fish Hatchery Operations

The article highlights the impact of significant federal layoffs in Wyoming, particularly affecting the Saratoga National Fish Hatchery, which plays a crucial role in raising Wyoming toads and other fish species.

The recent workforce cuts, resulting from a federal downsizing initiative led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency DOGE, have left the hatchery severely understaffed. With only two employees and an intern remaining, the hatchery’s operations are in jeopardy.

The layoffs, part of a broader reduction in federal workers across Wyoming, have affected multiple agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saratoga hatchery’s future remains uncertain as staff members are forced to make difficult decisions, such as whether to accept the “deferred resignation” offers.

The layoffs are also impacting other sectors of the local economy, including the timber industry, which relies on federal employees for approval of logging operations.

The broader consequences of these layoffs extend to conservation efforts, with the National Wildlife Refuge Association criticizing the loss of vital staff and expertise in wildlife protection.

Despite the challenges, local agencies like Wyoming Game and Fish have expressed willingness to assist the hatchery if needed, but the situation remains dire for federal employees and the communities they serve.