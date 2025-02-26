Wyoming Gambling Laws Challenged in Court: Scott Schroefel Case Explained

The case involving Scott Lee Schroefel, charged with running a professional gambling operation in Wyoming, highlights legal challenges surrounding the state’s gambling laws. Schroefel’s defense attorney, Ryan Semerad, argues that the state’s gambling law is unconstitutionally vague, particularly due to its use of exceptions that create confusion about what constitutes legal gambling.

Key issues raised by the defense include:

Vagueness of Gambling Law: Schroefel’s motion argues that Wyoming’s definition of “gambling” and the related professional gambling law are unclear and leave room for biased interpretations. The law includes exceptions for skill-based games, social relationships, and business transactions, but the criteria for these exceptions are not well-defined. Skill-based Games and Carveouts: The law allows for skill-based games under certain conditions, but it does not require laboratory testing to prove a game is legal under this carveout. This ambiguity makes it difficult for the public to distinguish between legal and illegal gambling, especially with games like slot machines that might contain elements of both skill and chance. Social Relationship Exception: Wyoming law permits gambling between individuals who share a “bona fide social relationship,” but the defense suggests that the exception is overly broad. The case revolves around Schroefel allegedly allowing customers to gamble online via his businesses, with only known customers or referrals being given access. The argument is that these activities could fall under the social relationship exception, making it unclear whether they violate the law. Bona Fide Business Transactions: The law also exempts gambling activities that are part of legitimate business transactions, but the definition of a “bona fide business transaction” is vague. The defense contends that this ambiguity, combined with the increasing legalization of gaming in Wyoming, complicates the application of the law. The Ever-Changing Nature of the Law: One of the most striking points in the motion is the claim that Wyoming’s definition of gambling is always subject to change due to a clause that exempts actions “hereafter expressly authorized by law.” This creates a fluid, unpredictable legal environment that could retroactively alter what is considered illegal gambling, which the defense argues undermines the law’s fairness and constitutionality.

Schroefel’s case is still pending, and the outcome could set important precedents for how Wyoming interprets its gambling laws, especially as the state continues to explore and expand its approach to gaming and gambling regulations. The motion to challenge the law is now in the hands of Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine E. Wilking.