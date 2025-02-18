Wyoming Senate Bill 69: Will 50% Property Tax Cut Really Lead to Public Service Cuts?

In his column, Dave Simpson discusses concerns raised about potential budget cuts if Senate File 69, a bill proposing a 50% reduction in property taxes, passes through the Wyoming Legislature.

Simpson is skeptical of the widespread fear that the bill would lead to massive layoffs and cuts in public services like law enforcement.

He points out that Laramie County has a substantial reserve fund of $92 million, which, in his view, should make such drastic measures unnecessary.

Simpson argues that the “worst-case scenario” tactics used by public servants, like police and firefighters, to warn of layoffs or reductions in services are not credible, especially when reserves are so high.

He suggests that the county could sustain its services without drastic cuts, and any such moves would likely result in political backlash. Simpson concludes that, with such large reserves, the Parade of Horribles” predicted by critics is unlikely to materialize.