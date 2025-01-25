Yuengling Beer Makes Historic Debut in Illinois Bars Starting January 27

Yuengling, the renowned Pennsylvania beer, is making its debut in Illinois bars starting January 27, marking a significant moment for beer enthusiasts in Central Illinois.

Known as the oldest brewery in the U.S., Yuengling has been brewing since 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

Thanks to a partnership with Molson Coors in 2020, the beer is now available for national distribution, and RJ Distribution in East Peoria will be the exclusive distributor for the Central Illinois area, covering Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, and Logan counties.

Local bars, like Mike’s Tavern in West Peoria, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Yuengling, with customers excited to try a beer that has been around for nearly 200 years but never sold in the area before.

For the first five weeks, Yuengling will only be available on draft at bars, with the classic lager and Flight beers being the primary offerings. Packaged beer will be available in bars and stores starting March 3.

It’s a big step for the Jockisch family’s business, which has spent over 15 years developing a relationship with Yuengling, and the demand for the beer is already noticeable, with bars and customers eagerly awaiting its arrival.